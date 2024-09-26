Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Acquires C$149,625.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,625.00.

Jill Terilee Angevine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Jill Terilee Angevine bought 3,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,510.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,300 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.29 per share, with a total value of C$79,677.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU opened at C$59.75 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$53.45 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.37). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.5144766 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOU. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.