Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO David Joseph Topper Sells 11,626 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $110,214.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,385.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

ARQT opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after buying an additional 1,610,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

