Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) SVP Justin Krause Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Justin Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $237,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $158,662.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $173.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $974.01 million and a PE ratio of 76.29. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $185.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEZL shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter worth $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

