Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sandy Sharman Sells 2,275 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.04, for a total transaction of C$188,916.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$83.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$84.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.31 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5778986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$79.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

