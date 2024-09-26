Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 55,856 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 500.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,856 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,965,000 after acquiring an additional 959,838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,966,000 after acquiring an additional 589,530 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $11,435,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,595,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

