Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,999 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wingstop by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $11,006,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $422.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.71.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.