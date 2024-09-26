Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 135,035 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,035 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $110,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNSL

Consolidated Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.