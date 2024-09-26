Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

