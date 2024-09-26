Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 9,925 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 123,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

About Tanger

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.