Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Navient worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Navient by 196,142.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Down 2.1 %

Navient stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Navient

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.