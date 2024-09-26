Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.33.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

