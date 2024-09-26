Grin Price Reaches $0.0281 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $111,984.67 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,412.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.77 or 0.00541460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00104790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00255613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00035698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00080074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

