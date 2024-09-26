Beldex Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $383.59 million and $12.30 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.50 or 0.04079208 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00044029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002583 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,584,560 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,884,560 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

