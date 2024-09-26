TrueUSD Reaches Market Cap of $495.03 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $495.03 million and $31.61 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

