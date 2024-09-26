Valmont Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $17.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $285.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.20. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $307.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

