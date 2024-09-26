WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.42

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.42 and last traded at $76.42, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.35.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2,013.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 310,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,948,000 after buying an additional 295,669 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 74,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

