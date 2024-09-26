Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.38

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.38 and last traded at $128.34, with a volume of 19227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 348,936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11,467.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,430,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

