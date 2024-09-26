Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,074,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 2,407,227 shares.The stock last traded at $2.39 and had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLPX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 183,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $376,160.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 241,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Olaplex by 27.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 51.3% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

