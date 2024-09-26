Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.53. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 1,664,271 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

