Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,658,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,372,898.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $16,846,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $10,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $14,916,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Trading Down 1.7 %

CVNA opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $176.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

About Carvana



Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

