Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,658,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,372,898.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $16,846,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $10,629,000.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $14,916,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.
- On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.
Carvana Trading Down 1.7 %
CVNA opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $176.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.