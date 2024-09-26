WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP opened at C$235.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$236.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$225.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$218.13.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.4701583 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$254.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.