Gibson Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

GEI stock opened at C$22.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.56. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.64.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.6846096 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In related news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

