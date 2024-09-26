Stelco (TSE:STLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.00

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$67.00 and last traded at C$66.67, with a volume of 27457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.16.

Several analysts have commented on STLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark lowered Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

