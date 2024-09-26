CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.39

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.39 and last traded at C$18.38, with a volume of 12877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.63, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$985.96 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 4.010917 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

