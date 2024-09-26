Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 1,007,928 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $8,375,881.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40.

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

