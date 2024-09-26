Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
HWX opened at C$6.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.26. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$8.57.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.28 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 38.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6166667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
