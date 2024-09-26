Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 38,527 shares.The stock last traded at $33.51 and had previously closed at $33.63.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,442 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

