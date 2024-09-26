iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.42

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $197.42 and last traded at $197.13, with a volume of 102090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

