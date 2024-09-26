Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Gap Down to $77.44

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.44, but opened at $75.35. Equity Residential shares last traded at $75.72, with a volume of 219,274 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.97.

Equity Residential Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 146,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

