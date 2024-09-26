JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,063,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 891% from the previous session’s volume of 309,237 shares.The stock last traded at $65.61 and had previously closed at $65.50.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

