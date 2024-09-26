Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

