Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.47

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.47 and last traded at $83.31, with a volume of 15491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.01.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.