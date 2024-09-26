Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$114.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.090035 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Insiders have sold 87,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,938 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

