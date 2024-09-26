Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Christian Caceres Sells 9,031 Shares

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Christian Caceres sold 9,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.67, for a total value of C$15,081.77.

Christian Caceres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$42,110.64.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

ARG stock opened at C$1.77 on Thursday. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The company has a market cap of C$293.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.12.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of C$70.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.3056537 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.