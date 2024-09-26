Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 5,103 shares.The stock last traded at $5.70 and had previously closed at $5.97.

Studio City International Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

