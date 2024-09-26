Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 155,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 172,754 shares.The stock last traded at $5.51 and had previously closed at $5.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.13.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

