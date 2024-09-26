VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Insider Angus Murnaghan Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE – Get Free Report) insider Angus Murnaghan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$33,250.00 ($22,773.97).
Angus Murnaghan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Angus Murnaghan purchased 25,000 shares of VEEM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.76 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$43,950.00 ($30,102.74).
VEEM Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.
VEEM Company Profile
VEEM Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of marine propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers gyrostabilizers; CNC machined monobloc and fixed pitch propellers; and forever pipe, a piping solution for the processing industry. The company also provides conquest and shaft lines and marine ride control fins.
