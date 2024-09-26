Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Nora Scheinkestel Acquires 1,625 Shares

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) insider Nora Scheinkestel acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.30 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,862.50 ($8,125.00).

Nora Scheinkestel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Nora Scheinkestel bought 47,000 shares of Qantas Airways stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.84 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of A$321,480.00 ($220,191.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,241.84.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

