BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) Insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Free Report) insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,191.78).

Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng purchased 40,000 shares of BNK Banking stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,589.04).

On Monday, September 2nd, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 30,000 shares of BNK Banking stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$10,350.00 ($7,089.04).

About BNK Banking

BNK Banking Corporation Limited provides various retail and commercial banking products and financial services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Banking and Aggregation. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, term deposits, and business accounts; and provides home and business loans under the Goldfields Money and Better Choice brands to its retail and small business customers.

