Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,773.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $125,571.00.

Tucows Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TCX opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,014,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Tucows by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Further Reading

