Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 2,481 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $26,670.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,154,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,409,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HGTY opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.28 and a beta of 0.81. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HGTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

