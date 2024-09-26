MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 539,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 596,187 shares.The stock last traded at $12.13 and had previously closed at $12.62.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

