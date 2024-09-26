BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) Insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Free Report) insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,589.04).

Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng acquired 30,000 shares of BNK Banking stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,191.78).

On Monday, September 2nd, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 30,000 shares of BNK Banking stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,350.00 ($7,089.04).

BNK Banking Corporation Limited provides various retail and commercial banking products and financial services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Banking and Aggregation. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, term deposits, and business accounts; and provides home and business loans under the Goldfields Money and Better Choice brands to its retail and small business customers.

