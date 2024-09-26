BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) Insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Free Report) insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,589.04).
Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng acquired 30,000 shares of BNK Banking stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,191.78).
- On Monday, September 2nd, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 30,000 shares of BNK Banking stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,350.00 ($7,089.04).
BNK Banking Price Performance
BNK Banking Company Profile
