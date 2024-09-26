Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.550-12.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.8 billion-$68.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.7 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $336.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $356.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.