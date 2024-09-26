Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Raelene Murphy Acquires 50,000 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Raelene Murphy bought 50,000 shares of Tabcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($15,753.42).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is -1.67%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

