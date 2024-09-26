Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 331,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 289,585 shares.The stock last traded at $10.37 and had previously closed at $10.51.

Several analysts have commented on LIND shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $520.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.03.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,439. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,439. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 232,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,598.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,203 shares of company stock worth $549,922. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,824,000 after acquiring an additional 268,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 449,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

