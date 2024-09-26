Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 123 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.13, for a total value of $27,075.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,450.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE HOV opened at $202.56 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.64.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

