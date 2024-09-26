Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 258,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 295,542 shares.The stock last traded at $42.18 and had previously closed at $42.42.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 203,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.