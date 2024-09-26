KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 43,500 Shares

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.
Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 24,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$7,350.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 160,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$48,150.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 51,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$16,105.80.
- On Friday, July 12th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 50,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$15,150.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 458,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$137,550.00.
KDA Group Stock Up 1.7 %
KDA stock opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35. KDA Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34.
About KDA Group
KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.
