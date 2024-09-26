Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAO opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.