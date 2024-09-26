Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BHFAO opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.00.
Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.